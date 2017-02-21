Dept. of Defense announces investigation into death of Mass. soldier

WARE, MA (WHDH) - The United States Department of Defense has announced an investigation into the death of a soldier from Massachusetts.

Officials say Pfc. Brian Odiorne, 21 of Ware, died from a non-combat incident in Iraq on Feb. 20.

The incident happened in the Al Anbar Province.

Odiorne was assigned to the 2nd Battalion in the 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division out of Fort Hood, Texas.

No other information was provided.

