Deputies: DUI suspect drove with unrestrained toddler standing in back seat

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Boynton Beach woman is facing child abuse and DUI charges after she was spotted driving erratically on the road with an unrestrained toddler in her car.

Juan Martinez, a truck driver, said he spotted 31-year-old Brandy Lerma weaving her Chevrolet Malibu in out of traffic along Haverhill Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

“I was afraid she was going to kill someone,” Martinez said in a statement to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The witness told deputies that Lerma appeared to be under the influence and almost hit four cars. According to the arrest report, Martinez saw a child in the back seat.

Lerma was soon pulled over by police and the responding deputy reported a strong smell alcohol coming from the vehicle and unrestrained 3-year-old child standing in the back seat.

The deputy also noted that Lerma had slurred speech and had difficulty finding her driver’s license, despite it being in plain view.

According to the arrest report, Lerna failed two breath tests given at the scene.

Police said the tests registered a blood alcohol content of .200 and .187. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

Lerma claimed she took Percocet, Xanax and drank two fireballs.

The suspect is currently out on bond and is expected to be in court in September.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)