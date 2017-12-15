RAY TOWNSHIP, MI (WHDH) — Sheriff’s deputies in the Detroit-area rescued a horse from a frozen pond.

The horse fell into the pond Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement responded soon after and worked with the fire department to guide the horse with ropes.

Crews eventually had to break some of the ice to free the horse.

One deputy also fell in but neither the deputy nor the horse were injured.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)