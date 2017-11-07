ASHEBORO, NC (WHDH) — Deputies rescued a missing elderly person lost in a corn field.

Officials used a drone to get a bird’s eye view of the field after the woman went missing Sunday around 11:30 a.m.

Drone pilot Officer Adam Krolfifer located the missing person within 25 minutes as the search slowed due to difficult terrain.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said the woman is okay.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)