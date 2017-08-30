Deputy fire chief injured during Taunton water rescue

A deputy fire chief was injured during a water rescue in the Taunton River Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called in after a 26-year-old man fell from a railroad bridge.

That victim had to be airlifted to Tufts Medical Center with what are being described as serious injuries.

Officials have not said what injuries the deputy chief suffered. He was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton.

