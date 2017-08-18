Deputy in Florida charged after speeding and crashing into another car

A deputy in Florida is being charged with Reckless Driving after crashing his car into another while driving 104-mph.

The whole incident was caught on the deputy’s dash camera.

The driver of the other car suffered a brain injury, fractured skull, and several other broken bones.

The officer was was looking for a suspect in connection to a felony, but other deputies said he was told not to pursue.

