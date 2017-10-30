Deputy rescues dog who got head stuck in fence

GREENVILLE, SC (WHDH) — A deputy in South Carolina helped free a dog who clearly did not like being fenced in.

The dog managed to somehow get its head stuck in the swinging door of a metal fence, lodged between the fencing and railing.

Master Deputy John Boyd with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded, and managed to keep the pup calm as he worked to free its head from the fencing.

After several minutes of pulling the metal far enough to get the dog’s head free, the pup shook it all off, apparently uninjured.

The sheriff’s office posted Boyd’s body cam footage to Facebook, calling it “all in a day’s work.”

