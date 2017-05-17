‘Desperate’ search for missing Franklin student expands to 2 towns

FRANKLIN, MA (WHDH) - The search for a missing college student from Franklin continues Wednesday, more than three days after he was reported missing.

After scouring the area of Phyllis Lane in Franklin for Michael Doherty, 20, authorities shifted their search efforts Tuesday to Bellingham.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, the parents of Doherty said they were “devastated, heartbroken and wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

A K9 dog picked up the scent of the Duke University Student, leading crews to the area of Pine and Maple streets, but nothing turned up.

Crews plan to search higher ground and rough terrain throughout the day on Wednesday. Initial search efforts focused on a wooded area and swampy marsh, where a shirt and sneaker was pulled from the water.

“Everybody, all the searchers and rescuers, are desperate to find him,” authorities said Wednesday morning.

Doherty’s parents told police on Sunday that their son had not returned home the previous night. He was last seen at a party with friends around 1 a.m. that morning.

A prayer vigil was held Tuesday night in honor of Doherty, who studies engineering.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin or Bellingham police.

