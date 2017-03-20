Detainee dies in custody at privately run Rhode Island jail

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) – A detainee at a privately run jail in Rhode Island has died.

A statement from the Wyatt Detention Facility says the detainee, Nelson Romero, was found unresponsive Monday morning in his cell at the Central Falls jail. The statement said he was being held by the U.S. Marshals Service in Connecticut. It did not give further details about Romero or why he was there.

Romero was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The statement says a full investigation is now being conducted.

A Wyatt detainee died of cancer in 2008 after allegedly being neglected and abused by jail staff.

The U.S. Marshal in Rhode Island says the facility is operating under a corrective action plan to upgrade security following a prisoner escape on New Year’s Eve.

