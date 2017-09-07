Detective: Cousins went for cheesesteaks after 4 men killed

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A detective who took a statement from one of two cousins charged in the deaths of four men found buried on a Pennsylvania farm says the suspect told him he and his cousin went out for cheesesteaks after the killings.

Detective Martin McDonough says Sean Kratz told him the killings were carried out by his cousin Cosmo DiNardo and he didn’t participate. Kratz and DiNardo appeared in separate hearings Thursday in Doylestown.

McDonough testified Kratz described the killings as a “massacre” and told authorities he vomited after the first man was shot.

DiNardo has admitted killing the men on his parents’ farm in July. His lawyer says he confessed in exchange for prosecutors agreeing not to seek the death penalty.

Kratz is charged with killing three of the men. He’s been held for trial. His lawyer has vowed a vigorous defense.

