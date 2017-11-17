BLACKSTONE, MA (WHDH) — Police are investigating an explosion that damaged a car parked in front of a school principal’s home in Blackstone

Police responded to Lakeshore Drive after receiving a report of possible vandalism to a car just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, an officer met with the homeowner who reported a loud bang that shook his home, leaving extensive damage to his car.

Neighbor’s tell 7News that the homeowner is the principal of Bellingham High School. Officials at the school did not comment and referred all questions to Bellingham police.

A preliminary investigation determined that an explosive device – possibly a pipe bomb – damaged the car.

Police believe the resident was targeted because they say there is no evidence to suggest that it was a random act. No arrests have been made.

“I can’t even imagine, with his personality and the love that people have for that man, I just can’t imagine anyone would target that man,” said a local resident.

Officials do not believe the community is in danger.

“I want to stress first and foremost that we do not believe that there is any danger to the community and that this does not appear to have been a random act,” Chief Atstupenas said. “Thank you to all our residents for their patience and assistance today as we work on the investigation,” said Chief Atstupenas.

No one was injured in the explosion. The incident remains under investigation.

Bellingham police, Woonsocket, Rhode Island police, the Massachusetts State Police and the ATF are all assisting with the investigation.

