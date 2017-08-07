Device found after reports of explosion at Framingham High School

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A bomb squad responded to Framingham High School Sunday night, where a device was found after reports of a explosion.

Emergency crews were called to the school around 7:30 p.m. and their investigation included looking at surveillance video of the school.

Officials said the device, a PVC pipe with some type of black powder inside, was found near the school’s front doors. Residents in the area reported hearing a loud boom.

Classes in Framingham are not in session and school does not start until the end of the month.

No arrests have been made in connection with the discovery.

Massachusetts State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)