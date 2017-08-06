Device found outside Framingham H.S. after reports of minor explosions

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are on the scene at Framingham High School Sunday night, where a device was found after reports of a minor explosion.

Officials said the device, a PVC pipe with some type of black powder inside, was found near the school’s front doors. Police and bomb squads arrived on the scene at around 7:30 p.m. and their investigation includes looking at surveillance video of the school.

School in Framingham is not in session and classes do not start until the end of the month.

