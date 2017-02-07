Devin McCourty to skip White House visit: ‘I don’t feel accepted’

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots captain Devin McCourty told Time that he will not be attending his team’s ceremonial trip to the White House after taking part in an epic come-from-behind win in Super Bowl LI

RELATED: Bennett doesn’t fear backlash for skipping White House trip

“I’m not going to the White House. Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House,” McCourty said in a text message to the news outlet.

McCourty’s teammate, Martellus Bennett, told reporters after Sunday’s win over Atlanta that he would not be attending the visit.

“With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices, I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t,” McCourty said.

President Trump congratulated the Patriots on Twitter following the game,

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)