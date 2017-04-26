Devin Suau and family meet Pope Francis

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A 6-year-old Framingham boy battling cancer flew to Rome with his family to meet Pope Francis.

Devin Suau, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, was blessed by the pope.

Devin’s family started the “Why Not Devin” campaign to raise awareness about his rare form of cancer. The #WhyNotDevin hashtag went viral on Twitter, with even some celebrities sharing his story. Here in Massachusetts, he was made an honorary police officer in Framingham and participated in Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade as honorary top cop.

