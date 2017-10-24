SUDBURY, MA (WHDH) - SUDBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — Family and friends attended the funeral of 6-year-old Devin Suau Tuesday, the Framingham boy whose battle with brain cancer went viral with the #WhyNotDevin campaign.

Devin was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer earlier this year. His parents started #WhyNotDevin, a campaign asking why he could not be the first person to beat the disease. The campaign raised money for cancer research.

Devin was made honorary police chief for the day in Framingham and got to lead Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade as an honorary Boston police officer. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Police Commissioner William Evans both attended the funeral, along with many police officers from different communities.

Many of the mourners who attended Devin’s wake and funeral wore green, Devin’s favorite color.

Devin passed away on Friday morning, one week before his seventh birthday. Mayor Marty Walsh has proclaimed Devin’s birthday, Oct. 27, as “Devin Day” in Boston.

