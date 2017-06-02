Devin Suau surprised with welcome at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Framingham boy battling brain cancer and his family were surprised at Logan Airport after they returned home on Friday.

Devin Suau, 6, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer at the beginning of the year. Devin’s mother Christine Suau said he is uneligible for clinical trials in the United States. As a result, he and his family travel to London for treatment every four weeks. He returned home Friday after two weeks in London for brain surgery.

Devin’s family started the hashtag #WhyNotDevin to raise awareness for his form of cancer, which has no cure. The hashtag went viral after it was shared online and he has since received support from all around the world. Devin and his family got to ride with Tom Brady during the Patriots Super Bowl parade, he was the grand marshal of the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade and they recently traveled to the Vatican, where he was blessed by Pope Francis.

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” said Suau, who was moved to tears when she saw the large crowd that gathered to welcome them home.

