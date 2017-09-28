CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is scheduled to speak at Harvard University.

The school says it’s hosting a moderated conversation with DeVos on Thursday as the keynote address for a conference on school choice.

Harvard’s Program on Education Policy and Governance is sponsoring the conference, titled “The Future of School Choice: Helping Students Succeed.”

School choice refers to efforts that give students options other than their local public schools, such as charter or private schools.

DeVos was a supporter of school choice efforts in Michigan before becoming President Donald Trump’s education chief.

Some Harvard students are organizing a protest against DeVos outside her speech.

The students say they’re protesting DeVos’ decision last week to revoke Obama-era rules that guided colleges on how to handle cases of sexual assault on campus.

