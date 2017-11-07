DHS carrying out multiple operations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts

(WHDH) — The Department of Homeland Security is carrying out operations across southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts Thursday night.

The agency says investigations are underway in Exeter, Londonderry, Plaistow and Salem, as well as the Massachusetts city of Haverhill.

There are no threats to the public. The nature of the operation is not clear.

Local police are assisting with the operations.

