BOSTON (WHDH) - Throughout the city people celebrated One Boston Day on Saturday.

Saturday was a day to come together as a community, honoring those we’ve lost and working toward the future. One Boston Day means something different to everyone; running, volunteering and for many, giving blood.

Retired MBTA Transit Police Officer Dic Donohue knows the importance of these blood drives. He was wounded during the Watertown shootout after the marathon bombings. Blood donations are what saved his life.

“I’m a firsthand example of how blood donations save lives,” said Donohue.

Trooper Chris Dumont was one of those who rushed to officer Donohue after he was shot.

“It was a team effort many different people, including myself, that helped get him to the hospital,” said Trooper Dumont.

Now, he donates blood four or five times a year.

“Once you’ve seen something like that, you’ll never miss a blood donation after that,” said Trooper Dumont. “It puts it in perspective,” he added.

Trooper Dumont said his small sacrifice is nothing compared to Officer Donohue, who put his life on the line nearly four years ago.

Both men say One Boston Day is an example of the good that can come from tragedy.

The motto “Boston Strong” will be seen everywhere this weekend. It’s why One Boston Day was created—a way to showcase the strength and resiliency of this city for years to come.

