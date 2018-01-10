Diet Coke launches new look, new flavors

(WHDH)– Big changes are in store for Coca-Cola’s Diet Coke.

The beverage company announced Wednesday that Diet Coke will soon be released with modernized packaging, as well as an array of new flavors.

Four new flavors will join the classic Diet Coke: Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange, and Twisted Mango.

The company said in a press release that it spent two years perfecting the new flavors and packaging design. More than 30 flavors were tested.

The change comes amid slumping sales across the Diet Coke market as consumers turn to other options like sparkling water and low-calorie energy drinks.

Experts also believe the makeover is a bid to turn millennials into Diet Coke drinkers.

The new slimmer cans will be on store shelves this month.

