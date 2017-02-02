Dighton fire chief fired, accused of misspending town money

Dighton, MA (WHDH) — The fire chief in Dighton has been fired as he faces charges for abusing a job perk.

Antone Roderick was initially suspended back in November after he allegedly used his clothing allowance to buy woman’s clothes.

According to court documents, the chief allegedly altered some receipts to say “men’s wear” when he submitted them for reimbursement. Roderick allegedly told investigators he prefers a slim fit, which is why he shopped for the women’s items.

After a months-long investigation, Roderick was charged with violating public employee standards of conduct and larceny. Police believe he bought that clothing, worth under $250, for someone else.

Roderick is due in court next month.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)