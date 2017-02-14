Dighton using molasses to clean snow and ice

DIGHTON, MA (WHDH) — Dighton is the latest Massachusetts town that is now using molasses to help clear snow and ice from roads.

Crews are spraying molasses onto the current supply of rock salt.

The molasses sticks to roadways, making the salt more effective.

As a result, workers don’t have to use as much rock salt on roads.

“You notice a difference coming from other towns into us, so we’re doing something different and it seems to be better,” said Dighton Highway Superintendent, Tom Ferry. “It’s less to clean up, it’s better for the storm water management, you don’t have to clean the sand out of the basins and road sweepings.”

Officials in Dighton say they got the idea from their neighbors in Somerset.

