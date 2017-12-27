Dion Lewis earns AFC Offensive Player of Week honors

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots running back Dion Lewis has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after helping power his team to a 37-16 beat down of the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve.

Lewis scampered for 129 yards and a touchdown on 24 rushing attempts. He added five catches for 24 yards and a recieving touchdown.

Lewis is averaging a whopping 5.2 yards per carry this season.

The honor marks the second time this season Lewis has won a player of the week award. His Week 10 performance in Denver earned him an AFC Special Teams Player of the Week nod.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Stephen Gostkowski have won the award this year as well.

