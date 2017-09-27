DirecTV allowing refunds for NFL Sunday Ticket over national anthem protests

(WSVN) – The national anthem protests might cost the National Football League a big chunk of change.

DirecTV says customers will be allowed to cancel their subscription to its package of NFL games and get a refund, Fox News reports.

However, the refunds will only be allowed if the recent protests during the national anthem are the reasons for the cancellation.

The package costs approximately $280 per season, and allows sports fans to watch every Sunday football game.

Refunds for the service usually are not given once football season is underway. However, the company says exceptions are being made because of the protest controversy.

The NFL makes $1.5 billion per year in licensing revenue from DirecTV’s “Sunday Ticket” service.

