Discarded fireworks cause house fire

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Fire officials in Maine say improperly discarded fireworks caused a house fire.

The Portland Press Herald reports the house fire started early Wednesday morning after a neighborhood firework show in Scarborough. Fire Chief Michael Thurlow say a bin containing firework remnants stored in a plastic bag caught fire next to a home.

Fire crews responded to the fire around 2:30 a.m. and were able to contain the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Thurlow says many manufacturers recommend consumers soak fireworks in water before disposing of them.

