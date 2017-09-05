Discussion of North-South rail link scheduled for Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Supporters of a proposed underground tunnel between North Station and South Station to unify Boston’s public system are meeting in Framingham this week.

Former governor and Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis is scheduled to moderate the discussion scheduled for Thursday at the Framingham Public Library. The MetroWest Daily News reports that state Reps. Chris Walsh and Carmen Gentile are also scheduled to participate.

Supporters of the project say building a 2.8-mile link between the two transit hubs would make commuter rail service more efficient, decrease traffic congestion and help the economy activity.

They say a recent study by researchers at Harvard’s Kennedy School concluded a North-South rail link could boost economic development not only in Boston, but also suburban communities.

The event is free and open to all.

