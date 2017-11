CLACKAMAS, OR (WHDH) — An Oregon driver pulled over in distress to ask a deputy to remove a spider from the car’s dashboard.

With a gloved hand, Deputy Steinhauer removed the yellow spider from the car Wednesday.

Last year, a driver in Portland rolled her car after a spider dropped down from her rearview mirror.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)