REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities asked for the public’s help as they continued to investigate the suspicious death of a woman in Revere.

Police responded to a home Grand View Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday and found Vanessa MacCormack, 30, unresponsive.

An initial investigation revealed the victim’s body had signs of trauma, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death.

MacCormack was second grade teacher at Connery Elementary School in Lynn. In a statement, the school’s principal, Dr. Mary Dill, said: “Our school community is heartbroken. Vanessa was loved by students, parents and colleagues. She was involved in every aspect of the school and a great friend to everyone on the staff. She will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family.”

Family members described her as the world’s best mother to her 1-year-old daughter, a loving wife and a devoted daughter and sister.

“I hope for my sister to be remembered as a beautiful mother, sister, wife, cousin, daughter and teacher,” her sister wrote in a statement. “My sister was truly a good person with a heart of gold. Family was everything to her. My heart is so broken that she is gone. I just hope her legacy may live on and we get answers about her death.”

While the facts and circumstances do not immediately suggest a random incident, according to the DA’s office, the investigation is still in its early stages.

Authorities are asking anyone who might have information or was in the area of Grand View Avenue Saturday to contact police. They say no piece of information is too small.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Revere Police at 781-286-8340 or State Police at 617-727-8817.

