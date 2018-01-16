DRACUT, MA (WHDH) - The District Attorney is investigating an incident in Dracut.
Police were called responded to Sesame Street overnight, where a home is currently surrounded by crime scene tape.
The nature of the investigation has not been released at this time.
Nearby, a car was involved in a serious crash. Officials transported a person inside the vehicle to the hospital via a medical helicopter.
It is unclear if these two incidents are related.
