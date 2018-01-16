DRACUT, MA (WHDH) - The District Attorney is investigating an incident in Dracut.

Police were called responded to Sesame Street overnight, where a home is currently surrounded by crime scene tape.

#BREAKING News in #Dracut . District Attorney investigation after police called out to this house. There was also a serious car crash nearby but unclear how/if connected. #7News pic.twitter.com/HpDXFopSgu — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) January 16, 2018

The nature of the investigation has not been released at this time.

Nearby, a car was involved in a serious crash. Officials transported a person inside the vehicle to the hospital via a medical helicopter.

It is unclear if these two incidents are related.

