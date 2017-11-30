District attorneys announce cases dropped following drug lab scandal

(WHDH) — District attorneys in Suffolk and Middlesex County have announced they will no longer pursue convictions in cases related to a crime lab scandal.

In Suffolk County, District Attorney Daniel Conley’s office announced that 134 cases would not be pursued. In Middlesex County, a total of 245 cases are being dropped.

The decision stems from a decision from the state’s Supreme Judicial Court that a civilian chemist at the Department of Health, Sonja Farak, committed “egregious conduct.” Another chemist, Annie Dookhan, also committed “egregious misconduct” leading to the overturning of thousands of cases.

DA Conley announced that “the most appropriate step is to notify the court that we will not pursue any litigation in any of the identified cases.”

DA Marian Conley’s office announced that “Moving forward we will be working with the Supreme Judicial Court to ensure that all affected defendants are notified and their convictions are vacated.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)