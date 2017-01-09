Disturbance at maximum security prison in Shirley now over

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - Officials at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley are now back in control after prisoners refused to be locked in their prison cells.

Emergency teams responded Monday to the maximum security prison on 1 Harvard Rd. when a group of 51 inmates refused orders to return to their cells.

Officers were evacuated from a housing unit at the prison, according to the Department of Corrections. The unit has been placed on lock down.

A special operations response unit was on the scene to attempt to diffuse the situation and lock the inmates in peacefully.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

