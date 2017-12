BOSTON (WHDH) - Dive teams will go into the water Friday to inspect a container ship that broke away in Boston.

The 1,100-foot ship returned to the dock overnight after breaking free from the terminal Tuesday night.

The ship damaged the pier when it broke free.

Crew members were able to get off the ship. Officials said no one was hurt.

