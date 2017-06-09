Divers recover body of man in Connecticut River

HINSDALE, N.H. (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of a New Hampshire man from the Connecticut River.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says they recovered the body of 29-year-old Andrew Laffond, of Hinsdale, on Thursday night in about 44 feet of water.

Laffond and a friend were walking on an abandoned railroad trestle that spans the river between Hinsdale and Brattleboro, Vermont, on Wednesday night, when he fell into the river.

Witnesses called 911 and rescue crews searched the immediate area, but were not successful. Divers on Thursday faced strong currents and poor visibility due to recent rain. They found the body with the help of side-scan sonar.

