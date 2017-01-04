Diving into danger: NH man describes encounter with great white shark

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) – A New Hampshire man leading a group on a dive to see lemon sharks in Florida ran into an imposing predator on New Year’s – a great white shark.

Swimming alongside a great white shark is typically frightening for most, but it turned out to be a Corey Embree’s lifetime dream.

“It sounds crazy but it has been a dream of mine to dive with a great white for 20 years,” Embree said. “I just never thought it would happen.”

Embree, who now lives in Florida, bumped into the shark off the coast of West Palm Beach.

“This thing was massive. I mean it was a good 14 feet long,” Embree said.

Embree said the shark circled his group before vacating the area.