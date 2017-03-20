If you ever felt like your Girl Scout cookies don’t always taste the same, you could be right.

It turns out that the cookies are made in two different bakeries – one in Kentucky and the other in Virginia.

As a result, officials say the cookies can end up tasting and even looking a little different.

There are also different names for the same cookie, depending on where you live, such as Caramel Delights and Samosas.

