Doctor gets 18 months behind bars for groping 4 patients

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut doctor who gave unnecessary breast and pelvic exams to four patients has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The Bulletin of Norwich reports that a judge called the actions of Dr. Manoj Saxena “an egregious breach of trust” at sentencing on Monday.

Saxena was also sentenced to 10 years’ probation and will lose his medical license.

Saxena pleaded guilty in February to multiple counts of sexual assault under the Alford doctrine, meaning he doesn’t agree with all the evidence but acknowledges there’s enough for a conviction.

Authorities say the 46-year-old doctor gave the unnecessary exams while working at a Norwich clinic, and in one case fondled the breasts and gave a pelvic exam to a woman being treated for a bite on the arm.

