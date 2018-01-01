(WHDH) — Doctors are offering tips to help you deal with that New Year’s Day hangover.

They say the first thing you should do is drink water to stay hydrated and don’t drink more alcohol.

Having another alcoholic beverage may delay the hangover, but you’ll still eventually feel the effects.

Experts say you may want to try eating away the hangover by consuming foods with vitamin A and B, zinc, potassium and other nutrients.

They included eggs, avocados, bananas, vegetables and chicken to that list.

