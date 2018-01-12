Doctors warning parents about new “Tide pod” challenge fad

Parents are being warned of a new challenge that is gaining popularity online.

The challenge involves laundry detergent pods — and it could be dangerous.

Videos are popping up online showing teenagers biting open the pods. There are also images that show pods placed on pizzas or inside cereal bowls.

Doctors warn that putting the pods in your mouth can lead to burns and make it difficult to breathe.

Doctors add that the pods pose serious health risks for children who put them in their mouths.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)