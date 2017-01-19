Documents: Woman knew for months she’d been stolen at birth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Court documents show that an 18-year-old who was kidnapped as an infant had discovered months ago the truth that she was living with her abductor under an assumed name.

An arrest warrant affidavit filed in the case Wednesday says the girl, living under the name Alexis Manigo, knew a year and a half ago that she’d been kidnapped as a baby and was listed as a missing person.

The girl’s real name was Kamiyah Mobley, and after her admission to a friend last summer court documents say an anonymous tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who contacted authorities.

DNA tests confirmed Mobley’s identity, and 51-year-old Gloria Williams was arrested for kidnapping.

The affidavit also says Williams had admitted to associates that she took Mobley from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital and raised her in South Carolina.

