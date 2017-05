WARE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Ware are looking for the person who they say dumped a dog along Route 9.

‘Eleanor’ is deaf and blind.

A driver found her wandering along the road at night before bringing her to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

She has already had multiple surgeries for what officials call ‘severe neglect.’

