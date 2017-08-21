Dog casually pushes shopping cart through grocery store

(WHDH) — You might think your dog is pretty cool, but can it push your shopping cart through the grocery store for you? One pup in Milpitas, California, can do just that.

One woman jumped into action to catch the rare sight on video Saturday when she saw a man walk into a local store, followed by a dog standing on its hind legs, using its front legs to push a shopping cart.

In the video shared on Twitter, the dog casually pushes the cart a few steps behind its owner, who walks around like it’s the most normal thing in the world.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)