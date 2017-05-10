Dog chases California black bear from backyard

Bradbury, CA (WHDH) — A black bear took a stroll through a Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday.

Authorities were called after the bear was seen on residential property in the San Gabriel Valley area.

The bear even took a swim in a backyard pool.

But it wasn’t all peaceful. A neighborhood dog briefly chased the bear around a playground.

No word on any injuries or stolen picnic baskets.

