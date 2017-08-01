Dog dead after being left in hot car in Jamaica Plain

JAMAICA PLAIN (WHDH) — Officials confirm a dog has died after the animal was left inside a hot car in Jamaica Plain.

Police said they received a 911 call at around 4 p.m. reporting the dog inside the car on Burroughs Street. Upon arrival, officials said they found a “young-looking” male pit bull inside the hot car, where one window may have been opened a crack.

Officials said the dog appeared very stressed and his eyes were rolling back in his head. The dog was immediately taken to a medical center but died shortly afterwards. Amanda Kennedy of Animal Care Inspectional Services said the dog’s temperature at the medical center was 109.7 degrees, which she said was as high as the thermometer would go.

Boston Police said they have identified a suspect and animal control said this is grounds for animal cruelty charges. Once a necropsy is performed to determine the official cause of death, charges could be filed.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)