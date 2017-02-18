Dog dies after rescue effort in Holliston pond

HOLLISTON, MA (WHDH) - A dog that was rescued after falling through the ice on a pond in Holliston has died.

Officials from the Holliston Police and Fire departments responded to a report of a dog that had fallen through the ice on Linden Pond on Friday afternoon.

Rescuers found the dog in the water and attempted a sled rescue to reach the dog.

Emergency crews were able to get to the dog and brought it to the shore before attempting to resuscitate the animal.

The dog was then brought to an animal hospital for additional treatment.

Despite the best efforts of emergency crews on the scene, the dog was not able to survive.

