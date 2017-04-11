Dog escapes from Virginia animal hospital

Stafford, VA (WHDH) — One family in Virginia had quite the scare after learning their dog had escaped from an animal hospital while they were away on vacation.

The dog opened the door to his kennel, found his way through the other rooms in the hospital and walked right out the front door.

The animal hospital then went on an all out search for the pet.

The family said they were not surprised and the dog is a little ‘Houdini.’

The animal hospital located the dog in a nearby neighborhood, almost 15 hours after he walked away.

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)