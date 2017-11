BOSTON (WHDH) - A lucky pup has finally found a forever home.

Brandy was at the MSPCA Boston adoption center for almost a year, 361 days to be exact, waiting to be adopted. The wait came to an end Wednesday.

Based on Brandy’s big smile, it looks like her new owners are a good fit!

