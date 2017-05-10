Dog found hurt, abandoned in Framingham is greatly improving

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Framingham Police have provided a positive update on an abandoned dog they found back in March.

They say Rascal has been doing well since officers found the emaciated pup in a parking lot.

He has gained 20 pounds and is able to run around.

Animal control and Tufts Veterinary Hospital have been taking care of Rascal.

His entire medical bill was covered by the Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association.

