Dog found in dumpster makes incredible transformation

(WHDH) — A dog who was abandoned inside a dumpster has made an incredible transformation.

In a Facebook post from the Detroit Dog Rescue, Oscar, a pit bull, can be seen in a photo the day he was found, with another dog inside of a dumpster. Both dogs had scars, infections and parasites, including heartworm, a parasite that can cause heart failure in dogs.

In the latest update, Oscar is shown to have made an incredible transformation, moving on to a foster home for further recovery.

The dogs were found in September 2017. The other dog, a German Shepard, has already been adopted.

The post has over two thousand reactions.

