Dog found tied to bench in frigid cold outside Salem animal shelter

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - Officials at the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem say a dog was found tied to a bench outside their building on Tuesday morning.

The dog was left alone outside the building for about 45 minutes in single-digit temperatures, according to the shelter, which is located at 347 Highland Avenue.

“Maybe we’ll never know the name she has always known, what she has been through, or why you didn’t go to another door at our building to talk to someone instead of just leaving her tied up,” the shelter said in a Facebook post that seemed to be directed at the dog’s owner.

Officials say the dog devoured a warm meal and was wrapped in blankets to get warm after being taken inside.

The dog will remain at the shelter until a forever home is found.

